Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Lawrence Church
3680 Warsaw Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Cincinnati - Madewell, Patricia (nee Thien) Beloved wife of the late Stephen A. Madewell. Loving mother of Chris (Reynae) Lockhart and Andy (Suzanne) Madewell. Devoted grandmother of 6 and 7 great grandchildren. Sister of the late Richard Thien. Died Thursday February 14, 2019 at the age of 71. The family would like to thank the staff of Mercy West Park for the care they gave to Pat. Visitation Monday, February 18, 2019 from 9:00 until 10:00AM at Meyer Geiser Funeral Home 4989 Glenway Ave (across from Covedale Theatre) Cincinnati, OH.45238. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM at St. Lawrence Church 3680 Warsaw Ave, Cincinnati, OH. 45205.Remembrances may be made to , P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, Ohio 45263-3597.www.meyergeiser.com.
