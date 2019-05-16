|
|
Patricia Merfert (Weber-Kiehborth)
- - Pat went to be with the lord on May 02 2019. She was a devoted wife to Walter Merfert who preceded her in death, loving mother to Kevin, Kelly, Cheri, Todd, and Randy, proud Grandmother of 14 grand children and Great grandmother to 12 great grand children. Memorial Service will be held at the Crown Hill Cemetery 11825 Pippin Road Cincinnati Ohio 45231, on the 18th of May, 2019 at 1130 am. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the in Pat's name.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 16, 2019