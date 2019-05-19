Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Patricia Murphy Heim Obituary
Patricia Murphy Heim

Cincinnati - Patricia Heim (nee Murphy) Beloved wife of Bernard J. Heim for 66 years. Dear mother of Terri Heim, Michael C. (Melinda) Heim, Christopher J. Heim and Scott P. (Michelle) Heim. Loving grandmother of Jay and Katie Heim; Cameron and Matthew Heim; Trevor and Megan Heim. Sister of Nancy Lee Breeden. Passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Age 84 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Monday, May 20 from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 12 Noon. Entombment will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 19, 2019
