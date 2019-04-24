|
|
Patricia Needom-Horan
Cleves - Patricia R Needom-Horan, beloved wife of the late Robert Needom and the late John Horan, loving mother of Debbie (Peter) Eduardo, Pamela (Thomas) Bogenschutz and Jeff (Jill) Needom, grandmother of 6, great grandmother of 7, sister of William Bacon and the late George Bacon. Retired from Hamilton County Job and Family Services. Died, Friday, April 19, 2019 age 84. Graveside services, Saturday, April 27, 10:30 AM, Maple Grove Cemetery, Cleves. Please make donations to the . Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019