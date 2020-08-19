Patricia Osterkamp
Taylor's Creek - Patricia Burg Osterkamp, beloved wife of the late Elmer W Osterkamp, loving mother of Kathy (Rick) Murphy, Jeff (Jenny) Osterkamp and Kim (Jerry) Lawson, grandmother of Nick (Lauren) and Michael Murphy, Melissa (Jordan) Meece, Chris (Emily) and Ryan (Erin) Osterkamp, Scott, Sean (Mary) and Mitch Lawson, great grandmother of Mia, CJ, Nora, Aubrey, Addison, Harper, Brooks, Eli and Noah "on the way", sister of Mike, Jerry and Jim Burg. Retired, Little Flower School cafeteria manager. Died, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 age 90. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Friday, 6 PM to 8 PM. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10:00 AM, St Therese Little Flower Church. Per Archdioceses rules, social distancing is expected and masks are required. Burial to follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Cincinnati
, 4310 Copper Rd (45242). Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com