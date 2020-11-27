Patricia Payne
Finneytown - (nee Long) Beloved wife of the late Richard C. Payne. Loving mother of Lynne (Tim) Spears, Julie (Chip) Hyde, Rick (Kimberly) Payne and Michael (Sally) Payne. Dear grandmother of Kate (Kyle), Tom, Patricia, Nate (Laurie), Elizabeth (Dan), Nick (Joanna), Rick, Parker, Charlie, Daniel, Dylan, Zachary and great-grandmother of 6. Patty was a life-long learner, dedicated teacher, and volunteer. She was active for many years at church serving as a Deacon, knitting ministry, the 50 Plus and Hospitality Committee. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Age 89. A private graveside service will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery. A Celebration of Patty's Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Payne Family Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o the Finneytown Schools Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 317647 Cinti, OH 45231 or Northminster Presbyterian Church, 703 Compton Rd., Cinti, OH 45231. Condolences may be made to the family at vittstermeranderson.com