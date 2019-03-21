Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
9375 Winton Rd
Patricia (Verrilli) Powell Obituary
Patricia Powell (nee Verrilli)

Cincinnati - beloved wife of the late William J. Powell, Jr. Loving mother of William "Billy" Powell III, Francis M. "Frank" (Barbara) Powell and John Louis Powell. Cherished grandmother of Emily, Kelly, Spencer and Deirdre. Great grandmother of Benjamin and Kendra. Daughter of the late Frances and Rose Verrilli. Pat passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 90. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22nd at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave, College Hill, 45224 from 5-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Rd, 45231. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019
