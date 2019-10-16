Services
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3134
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
4014 Chatsworth Dr.
Mason, OH
View Map
Patricia R. (Krumer) Herndon

Patricia R. (Krumer) Herndon Obituary
Patricia R. (nee Krumer) Herndon

- - Patricia R. (nee' Krumer) Herndon, age 85, passed away surrounded by her family on October 14, 2019. She was the cherished daughter of the late Stanley and Anna Krumer, beloved wife of the late Edgar D. Herndon, and loving mother of Stan Herndon, Ginny (Doug) Dopp, and Vicky (Scott) Haney, proud grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, dear sister of 3 brothers and 5 sisters. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2-5 PM at 4014 Chatsworth Dr., Mason, OH 45040. Please share memories at www.craver-riggs.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
