Cincinnati - Passed peacefully on July 31, 2019 at the age of 100. She is the devoted wife of the late Rodney "Earl" Schrier, or Findlay Ohio. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Monday August 5th, from 11 AM until time of funeral service at 12 Noon, all at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home 2880 Boudinot Avenue at Queen City Avenue 45238. For more information, please visit: www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 3, 2019