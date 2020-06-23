Patricia Roma
Patricia Roma

Cincinnati - Patricia A., beloved daughter of the late Pasquale and Angelina (nee Russo) Roma, dear sister of the late Bernard J. (Lee) and Anthony J. (Jacquelyn) Roma. She is also the loving aunt to many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Passed away on Monday, June 22nd at the age of 90. Mass will be held privately for the family. She will be laid to rest with her family at St. Joseph New Cemetery. If desired, donations may be directed to St. Margaret-St. John Parish, 4100 Waterson St. (45227). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
