Patricia "Pat" Rutherford, wife of the late Fred L. Rutherford, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 at the age of 90. Born on October 5, 1929 in Chicago, Pat was the daughter of the late Arthur Lewis and Mary Hazel (nee Burris) McCarthy, and sister of the late Robert Wardell McCarthy. Raised in Detroit and Chicago, Pat graduated from Northwestern University in 1949 where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha. After graduating, she worked for Foote, Cone and Belding as a market research analyst. As a result of her work at the ad agency, she met Fred, who was working for a client on a blind date. They were married in 1954. They moved to Mariemont, Ohio where they lived for 43 years before moving to Mount Washington. Pat was owner and buyer of The Villager gift and bookstore and was a member of the Mariemont Kiwanis. She was also a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood philanthropic organization. Her favorite activities were gardening, reading and shopping. She enjoyed the company of her close friends and neighbors from Berkshire Club and Mariemont. She is survived by her daughter Susan Abitz and her husband Shawn of Charlotte, N.C., and son Jim, his wife Irena and their children Diana and Nazar of Cincinnati. She is also survived by sisters Gisela Friebe and Christa Peisker of Germany. No Service. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019