1/
Patricia Squibb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Squibb

Greendale - Our beloved Mother passed away suddenly this recent Halloween morning. She will be dearly missed and loved by her incredible friends and family. Please take a moment to tell those who are close or important to you that you love them. She is survived by her 4 children, Jane Lee (Christian) Hartwell, Nathaniel (Angela) Squibb, Ann (Brian) Coleman, David (Amanda) Squibb; 2 brothers, Jos F (Liz) Russell, Mark Russell; sister, Mary Lynn Phelps; 13 grandchildren, Jordan, Clayton, Chase, Nathan, Abigail, Kayla, Nicholas, Aidan, Lilli, Peter, Emma, William, Luke; brother-in-law, Jerry Plaatje and sister-in-law Judy Plaatje. Visitation will be on Wed from 5-7 pm at Fitch-Denney Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Thurs at 11 am. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved