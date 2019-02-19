|
Patricia Stanton Charles
Mt. Washington - Patricia Stanton Charles, residence Mt. Washington, beloved wife of William Charles for 63 years. Loving mother of Martin (Stephanie), Sarah (Tim) Frank Fogarty, Moira (Gary) Morgan, Katy (David) Hudak, and Caroline (Ron) Joseph; devoted grandmother of Patrick (Erin), Stefan, and Isabel Charles; Jack (Katie), Mary Kate (Justin), Claire Frank, and Tom Fogarty; Charles and Mary Cate Morgan, Elizabeth and Amanda Hudak, and Sarah and Ronald G. Joseph III; and doting great-grandmother of Eleanor Fogarty. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Donald J. Frank. Patricia passed away at the age of 87 on Sunday, February 17. Mass of Christian burial at Guardian Angels Church on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10am. Friends may visit at the church from 9-10am. A native of Chillicothe, Ohio and an alumna of St. Mary of the Springs College, Patricia was a docent emerita at the Taft Museum where she was involved for more than 30 years. A lifelong book lover, she was also a member of the Anderson Library Committee for many years. Memorial donations may be directed to the William and Patricia Charles Family Scholarship c/o Archbishop McNicholas High School, 6536 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 or to The Taft Museum.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019