Patricia "Patty" Suhr Kuhn
Finneytown - Patricia "Patty" Suhr Kuhn. Loving sister of the late Robert C. Suhr. Dear sister-in-law of Diane Suhr. Aunt of Stephanie (Andrew) Suhr Franklin, Ryan Suhr, and Brandon Suhr. Patty passed away on June 10, 2020 at the age of 69 years. Member of Northern Hills Christian Church. Enjoyed knitting and calling out #s at Bingo. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16th from 12 PM until time of the Funeral Service at 1 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Interment to follow at Highland Cemetery (Ft. Mitchell, KY). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to The Christian Village @ Mt. Healthy. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.