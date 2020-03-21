Services
Miamiville - Patricia Thoman Latessa, 58, of Miamiville, Ohio, died Tuesday, March 17, in the company of her family, after 23 years of living with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband Robert Latessa, son Matthew Latessa (Kelsey Parsons), daughter Lauren Latessa (Ryan Hearty) and brothers Richard and Henry Thoman. Patricia, a Cincinnati Country Day School graduate, won the 1979 OHSAA state title in the 880-yard race. From 1979 to 1983, she attended the University of Richmond, becoming an AIAW All-American. She then taught at Blair Academy in New Jersey, where she met her husband Robert. In 1987, she earned a master's degree in history from Lehigh University. Her teaching career continued at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem, PA until returning to Cincinnati in 1995.A dedicated educator, Patricia taught history and psychology at Lakota West High School from 1998 to 2011, leaving a legacy of countless students who are now lawyers, doctors, teachers, professors and social workers across the country. Her teaching philosophy captures much about how she lived every day: appeal to the heart, challenge the mind and nourish the soul. Services will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. A public celebration of life will be scheduled for summer of 2020. Arrangements by Spring Grove Funeral Homes 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
