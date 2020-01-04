|
Patricia Whalen
Cleves - Patricia "Pat" Whalen (nee Elsen), beloved mother of Jessica (Jon) Arnold, grandmother of Wesley, Abby and Noah, beloved sister of Kathy Elsen, Jack (Donna) Elsen, Joe (Tammy) Elsen, Don (Lynda) Elsen and Mike (Heidi) Elsen, beloved daughter of Robert & late Marian Honnert Elsen, aunt of many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, survived by aunts, uncles and cousins, Died, Thursday, January 2, 2020, age 61. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 10 AM until the funeral service at 11:30 AM. Private burial service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hope's Closet 332 Dayton St., Hamilton,(45011) . Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
