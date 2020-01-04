Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:30 AM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Whalen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Whalen

Add a Memory
Patricia Whalen Obituary
Patricia Whalen

Cleves - Patricia "Pat" Whalen (nee Elsen), beloved mother of Jessica (Jon) Arnold, grandmother of Wesley, Abby and Noah, beloved sister of Kathy Elsen, Jack (Donna) Elsen, Joe (Tammy) Elsen, Don (Lynda) Elsen and Mike (Heidi) Elsen, beloved daughter of Robert & late Marian Honnert Elsen, aunt of many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, survived by aunts, uncles and cousins, Died, Thursday, January 2, 2020, age 61. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 10 AM until the funeral service at 11:30 AM. Private burial service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hope's Closet 332 Dayton St., Hamilton,(45011) . Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -