Patrick Andrew Dutson Sr.



Patrick Andrew Dutson Sr. born December 26, 1942 passed away May 29th, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. The world has lost one of its most generous souls. Born in Missouri to Andy and Laverne Dutson, he was proceeded in death by his parents, sister Donna Weibel and daughter Connie Lynn Collett. He studied Physics at Southeastern Missouri State University where he met his love. He was a devoted husband to Kathleen Dutson (Johnson) for fifty-five years, who proceeds him in death. He was a loving father who to his three children: Dianna (Larry) Payne, Connie Lynn Collet, and Patrick (Geae) Dutson Jr. Working at Miedeinger Mercer Company as a Managing Director, he thoroughly enjoyed his work and the purpose it gave him. He was a doting grandfather to nine grandchildren and great grandfather to six great-grandchildren. Everyone recognized his generous, loving heart, his keen intelligence, and his drive for success. His passing has left his family and friends raw and bereft for this big-hearted man. Pat wanted an Irish Wake style celebration at his home, which will be held June 6th from 3-6 at his residence. Please take any precautions you feel necessary in regards to Covid.









