Patrick G. Hoffman
Reading - Patrick G. Hoffman, 73, of Reading, Ohio passed away on January 3, 2020 in Cincinnati Ohio after a massive stroke. He was born on September 27, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois. He attended the Marion Military Academy and the University of Dayton. Proud father of Lisa (Joel) Hoffman-Borchers, Melissa Bryant, Patrick (Robin) Hoffman and Amanda Hoffman. Proud grandfather of Nathan & Jeremy Borchers, Taylor (Bryant) Dietrich, Alexis & Madison Bryant, Kellan Hoffman, Mason Smith and great-grandaughter Ryan Dietrich. Preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Rita (Quirk) Hoffman, & son Brian Hoffman. He kept in touch with family, including cousins all across the country, as well as childhood and college friends.
He was a friend to everyone and enjoyed volunteering at the Ensemble Theatre, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company and St. Anthony Center in OTR, among others. He was active with the Cincinnati Bridge Club and the ballroom dancing communities in Dayton and Cincinnati, as well as a dance instructor. He recently started working at the Ingleside Condos as a security guard and loved it immensely. Even with a recent diagnosis of Stage 4 Colon Cancer, he planned his chemo so he could continue to work there.
Memorial Mass at Saint Francis Seraph Parish, 1615 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH at 11:00 am on Tuesday, Jan. 7th. Visiting hours will be before the mass from 9:30 - 11:00 am at the church. At Pat's request, his body has been donated to the advancement of science. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Anthony Center, 1615 Republic Street in Over-the-Rhine, Cinti OH 45210 https://saintanthonycentercincinnati.org/donate/
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020