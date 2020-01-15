|
Patrick J. McManus
Patrick J. McManus beloved husband of Janice L. McManus (nee Bowling) devoted father of Christopher P. McManus and Monica M. (Andy) Wolterman, loving grandfather of Drew and Tyler Wolterman, dear brother of Maureen Sandlan and Kevin McManus, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Died Jan. 12, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Residence Eastgate. Memorial Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Fri. Jan. 17, at 4 PM. Friends may visit on Fri. from 3-4 PM. Pat was in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020