Patrick P. Gibson
Edgewood - Patrick P. Gibson, 67 years of age passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospice on March 26, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Pat was the loving husband of Karen Gibson (nee O'Brien). Loving father of Patrick P. Gibson Jr., Jeremy Gibson, Christopher Gibson, and Brady Gibson. Loving Papa to eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Albert Gibson Sr., mother Yvonne Gibson, and brother Albert (Boo). Dear brother of Paul Gibson, Jacqueline Elfers, and Michele Blevins. Pat graduated from Covington Catholic High School in 1970, received an Bachelors of Business from Northern Kentucky University, and retired from 30 plus years from Duke Energy. Visitation will be Monday from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at St. Pius X Church, Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. Burial St. Stephen Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to: Folds of Honor Foundation Department 13, Tulsa, OK 74182 or Tunnel 2 Towers 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, New York 10306. Online Condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 28, 2019