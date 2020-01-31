|
Patsy Diangelo, Jr.
Mason - Patsy Diangelo Jr., 89, of Mason, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1930, a son to the late Pasquale "Patsy" Diangelo Sr. and Irene Verno Diangelo. After attending Washington High School (PA), he married the love of his life, Dolores, on December 30, 1950, shortly before serving in the Army during the Korean War. After several other jobs, he started the Mason Shopping News Guide in 1966 that grew into the Pulse Journal. After selling that paper, he worked with other community newspapers, creating results others could not match. His love for working with people and easy manner meant he never met a stranger. When first coming to Mason, he joined others to start the Mason Chamber of Commerce and put up the city's first holiday decorations. He hosted Santa Claus in his downtown building, sometimes donning a Santa suit himself to help out. He garnered broader community support for Mason HS sports programs through donations and activities, and volunteered to man the sideline chains during high school football games. He often joined Mason parades in colorful theme costumes. Upon his official "retirement" in 1996, the Mason Mayor declared January 10th "Pat Diangelo Day" and the Warren County Board of Commissioners issued a resolution expressing appreciation for his career of community service. All reflected his high priority for community investment, and figuring out ways to leave a lasting impact. A devoted husband, father and "Pappap", he took great pride in our extended family. He always figured out solutions whenever there were family disagreements. Despite running various businesses, he seldom missed family sports events, social gatherings, and recitals. He was a member and usher at both St Susanna (Mason) and St Andrew (Myrtle Beach) catholic churches. He enjoyed dancing, especially the Jitterbug, most recently cutting a rug at his grand daughter's wedding just two short years ago. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. He and Dolores took special interest in supporting expansion of Warren County's services to children with mental disabilities, creating better opportunities for their daughter and similar children. How they raised Gina and worked to improve the broader Warren County environment for special needs children was included in the documentary film "Welcome to Holland". The film director noted them as pioneers, blazing the trail for children like Gina to be included in Mason public schools. The annual resiliency award given during the Remarkable Families Symposium sponsored by Xavier University is also named the Diangelo Resiliency Family Award in their honor. He is survived by his wife Dolores, three sons, one daughter and their families: Mark Diangelo of Mason, his children Katelyn and Nick; Barry Diangelo of Hamilton, his daughter Kelly, her children Casey and Callie, daughter Leeanne, and her son Eli, and his daughter Trisha; Joe (Sharmin) Diangelo of Columbus, daughter Lauren (Alexander) and son Michael: and Gina Diangelo of Mason. He is predeceased by four brothers, three sisters and their spouses as indicated, Matthew (Sylvia), Paul (Antoinette), John (Dora) and Jimmy Diangelo, Rose Brown (Howard), Lois Acklin (George), and Betty Diangelo. The family of Patsy will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A funeral mass will take place at St. Susanna Church (616 Reading Rd. Mason, OH 45040) on Thursday, February 6, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM. A funeral procession will immediately follow to Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020