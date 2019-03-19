Services
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-4059
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westwood United Methodist Church
3460 Epworth Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Westwood United Methodist Church
3460 Epworth Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Patsy O. Higley Obituary
Patsy O. Higley

Cincinnati - Patsy O. (nee Oakes) Higley beloved wife of 54 years of Dr. Roger M. Higley, devoted mother of Carolyn Watt (Stephen), Laura Tuzun (Tayfun) and Missy Minghetti (Luigi) loving grandmother of Allison, Austin & Elizabeth Watt, Serra & Ela Tuzun and Gio & Giulia Minghetti, dear sister of Walter Oakes, Martha Hord, Barbara VanZant, Rosalie Skeens, Fred Oakes and the late Naomi & Buddy Oakes. March 17, 2019. Age 80 years. Mrs. Higley was a member of Westwood United Methodist Church, Westwood Woman's Club and United Methodist Women. She was active with the Herbs Society, on the committe for the Harvest Home Art Show and an alumni of Christ Hospital School of Nursing. Visitation Wednesday from 10-11 AM at Westwood United Methodist Church, 3460 Epworth Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211 where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to , or to Westwood United Methodist Church Organ Fund. Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 19, 2019
