Patsy Ruth Karwisch
Colerain Twp. - beloved wife of Paul Karwisch; loving mother of Steven (fiancé Gina) and Michael (Sue); caring grandmother of Mollie and Drew. Graduated from Woodward High School in 1959. Age 78. December 17, 2019. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Ross, Ohio on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 5 PM until time of Memorial Service at 7 PM. If desired, memorial may be made to Hamilton County SPCA. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019