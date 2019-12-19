Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Patsy Ruth Karwisch

Colerain Twp. - beloved wife of Paul Karwisch; loving mother of Steven (fiancé Gina) and Michael (Sue); caring grandmother of Mollie and Drew. Graduated from Woodward High School in 1959. Age 78. December 17, 2019. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Ross, Ohio on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 5 PM until time of Memorial Service at 7 PM. If desired, memorial may be made to Hamilton County SPCA. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
