Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Patsy Ruth Rehring

Fairfield, OH - Patsy Ruth Rehring, of Fairfield, OH age 86 years, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Rehring. Dear mother of Terry Rehring and Beverly (Jeff) Cochran. Loving grandmother of Joe Hayden, Brittany (Brandon) Herth and great grandmother of Elsie Willow Herth. Devoted sister of the late Bobby June Allen and Georgia Abbott. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Private funeral services have been held. Memorial donations may be sent to The Salvation Army. Neidhard Young Funeral Home serving the family. Online condolences at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020
