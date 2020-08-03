Paul Allison
Cincinnati - Allison, Paul, devoted husband of Carol (nee Massman) Allison, loving father of Peter (Deborah) Allison, David (Lynn) Allison, Maria (Scot) Sinsabaugh, Kevin Allison, Rebecca (Alex) Morra, cherished grandfather of Henry, Felix, Bella, Nina, Libby, Lucy, step-grandfather of Lindsay, Dorin, Kati, Kelli, Jessica, Joe & the late Luke. Dear brother of Ralph "Red", Bill, Rev. J.C. and Mike Allison, all deceased. Paul passed away July 30, 2020 at the age of 83. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Catharine of Siena. Friends are invited to drive-by visitation Friday August 7, 2020, from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45238. Masks required & visitors must remain in their cars. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Catharine of Siena School F.R.E.S.H. Fund or Our Daily Bread, 1730 Race St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. www.meyergeiser.com
