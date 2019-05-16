|
|
Paul Anson
Cincinnati - Paul W., beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Swan), cherished father of Paul R. (JoAnn Buck) Anson and Barbara (Charles) Lowry, devoted grandfather of Emily Anson Sach, loving great-grandfather of Benjamin and Karina Sach, brother of David (Patricia) Anson and special friend of Oliver Sach and Julia Swan. Passed away on Monday, May 13th, five days after celebrating his 92nd birthday. He loved gardening and was especially passionate about growing azaleas and rhododendrons. Paul graduated from Miami University and earned an MBA from Syracuse University. He worked at Emery Industries and Quantum Chemical. Private services and burial will take place in Cambridge, Ohio where Barbara and Paul first met as children and later married on September 16, 1950. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Save the Animals Foundation (4011 Red Bank Rd., Cincinnati, 45227) or The City Gospel Mission. Family extends special gratitude to the staff at Bridgeway Pointe whose kindness, caring and professionalism helped ease Dad's transition to assisted living. Condolences may be shared with the family through the website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 16, 2019