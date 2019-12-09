|
Paul Arthur Rinderknecht
Cincinnati - beloved husband of Leslie (nee Spears), loving father of Leo and Nora Rinderknecht, adored son of Arlene (nee Heltman) Rinderknecht and John (Joan) Rinderknecht, cherished brother of Lisa McDonald, Megan Rinderknecht, son in law of Douglas and Ann Spears, brother in law of Erin (Brian Puffer) Spears, uncle of Reilly and Peyton McDonald, Aidan and Caroline Puffer. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Paul loved life, was an avid hunter, sports enthusiast and advocate for ALS. Paul had an infectious smile and greeted everyone with an outreaching hand. Paul passed away suddenly from complications of ALS on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the age of 45. Visitation will be held at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45231 on Thursday, December 12 from 5-8. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Leo and Nora Education Fund - checks made payable to the Rinderknecht ALS Support Trust c/o PNC Bank, 7044 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH, 45239 or to help his ALS family at the ALS Association Central and Southern Ohio Chapter for Team Smilin' Paul, 1170 Old Henderson Road, Suite 221, Columbus, OH, 43220 or. Condolences at hodappfunerlahome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019