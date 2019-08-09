|
Paul Ashbrock
Reading - Paul Francis, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the age of 95. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years Geraldine Backherms; by his parents Frank and Philomena; brother Larry; sisters Lillian(Sis), Noreen and Martha; and son-in-law Dr. Andrew Nutini. Paul is survived by children: Steve Ashbrock (Mary Kay Meyer), Nancy Nutini, Robert Ashbrock, David Ashbrock (Peg), and Mary Vonderbrink. Paul was a loving grandfather to 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Paul was born in Reading, literally, on Pike Street in the living room of his family home. He attended Sts. Peter & Paul Church and School, and graduated from Roger Bacon High School in 1942. Paul developed an interest in cars as a teenager while working at Theis Motor Company and had a fascination with electronics, building his own crystal radios. He served in WWII (New Caledonia, South Pacific) where he was a member of the motor pool, taught radio electronics and was the lead singer with the United States Army Band! Paul was a proud small business owner in Reading, OH, where he owned and operated Ashbrock Radio & TV for more than 50 years, developing deep long term relationships with many of his customers. He was a gifted singer, using his talent in choral performances and church services, often compared to Frank Sinatra . When he and Geri started a family, they became active members of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish. Family would like to especially thank the staff at Cottingham Retirement Community for the many kindnesses shown to Paul and Geri during their residency. Visitation Monday, August 12 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, August 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 162 Siebenthaler Ave, Reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the of Greater Cincinnati Chapter. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019