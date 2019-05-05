|
Paul Bader
Cincinnati - Age 94, passed away Friday April 26, 2019. Husband of the late Joan Rose Bader. Devoted father of Karen A. Bader and Barbara A. Wheeler. Grandfather of Patricia K. Drew (Patrick), Jennifer T. Blue, and Branden P. Wheeler (Tracy)
Great grandfather of Kaitlin, Connor, Erin, and Shannon Drew; Anthony Blue; Cody Wheeler. Mr. Bader was an WWII Army Veteran and retired from General Electric Aviation.
Private services will be observed by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 5, 2019