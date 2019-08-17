|
Paul Bauer
Hooven - Paul Scott Bauer, 53, August 15, 2019, Hooven. Beloved husband of Patricia M. Bauer (nee Cates), beloved son of Susanne (nee Steinbuch) & the late Stanley Bauer, dear brother of Jay & Sherri Bauer. Patricia & Paul were looking forward to celebrating 35 years of marriage on November 10th. Visitation Mon., Aug. 19, 5-9 PM at Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family, c/o the funeral home. dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 17, 2019