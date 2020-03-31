|
|
Paul Bergé
Cincinnati - On January 28th 2020 our husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and dear friend was unexpectedly and prematurely torn out of our lives. A caring man, he is survived by his beloved wife Elisabeth, his daughter Pauline, his son Alexander with his wife Katja and his two loving grandchildren Leonie and Florine Bergé. Paul's life was dedicated to his family and to all who were ready to accept his friendship. He shall be remembered as a generous man, a fighter who never gave up when times were more challenging and a gentle soul who simply and silently loved the people around him. Paul shall be missed dearly by everyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting him. Befitting a truly global person who relentlessly traveled the world throughout his entire life and continued doing so at an age where most people prefer to rest, this obituary was being preceded by an overwhelming wave of reactions on social media from across the planet. This career was made possible only through the never ending support and encouragement provide by his wife Elisabeth, who accompanied him on his numerous adventures. Educated in business in the Netherlands and later naturalized US American citizen, his contributions to the Automatic Identification Industry are as numerous as they are significant. His legacy bestow upon him adjectives such as "the Rock", "Towering", "Mr. Barcode" and the "Big Bear". Scattered across the world, Paul's immediate family were truly thankful for being able to be united and together in supporting him during his last moments. Paul's life was celebrated with family and dear friends on February 7, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gertrude Church. Memorials may be directed to the Lindner Research Center at Christ Hospital. Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020