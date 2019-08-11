|
|
Paul "Jerry" Berleman
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Caroline, loving father of Paul (Kelly) Berleman, Theresa (Mike) Brown, Kim Leisure-Jansen (Mark Jansen) & Greg Leisure, grandfather of Tyler, Brooke, Austin, Buzz & Zachary, brother of Sandy (Ken) Hinkle. Jerry, age 84 passed away Tuesday August 6, 2019. Visitation: Tuesday August 13, 10 AM: Service 11 AM at College Hill Presbyterian Church 5742 Hamilton Ave, 45224. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019