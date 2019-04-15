Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road
West Chester, OH
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road
West Chester, OH
Paul C. Brinkman Obituary
Paul C. Brinkman

West Chester, OH - 89, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Lucille (nee Englert) for 67 years, devoted father of Dave (Marcia), Dan, Debbie (late John), Donna (late John) and Doreen (Gary), loving grandpa of 11 and great-grandpa of 13, dear brother of 8. Retired from the US Army and Roadway Trucking after 20 years. Visitation at St. John the Evangelist Church, 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester, OH 45069 on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be sent to or . For more details visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 15, 2019
