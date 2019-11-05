Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Guardian Angels Church Gathering Space
Mt. Washington, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church,
Anderson Twp, OH
View Map
Paul D. Bollman Obituary
Paul D. Bollman

Paul D. Bollman beloved father of Jacob, Benjamin and Mary Bollman, devoted brother of Marie (Ken) Cartolano, Katherine (Marvin) Conley, Elizabeth (Allen) Chelgren, Roland (Sharon), Stephen (Michelle), Donald (Melanie), Joseph (Michelle), and the late Michelle Donata Bollman, former husband of Beth Bollman, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Died Nov. 4, 2019. Age 53 yrs. Resident of Anderson Twp., Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp. on Fri. Nov. 8, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at Guardian Angels Church Gathering Space, Mt. Washington on Thur. from 5-7 PM. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
