North College Hill - Paul E. Kemen, 73, born on March 15, 1947 and passed away on May 14, 2020. Survived by his Wife of 44 years Janis Kemen (nee Gilkerson), Daughter Amanda (Adam) Williams and Grandson Dylan Williams. Paul is also survived by 3 Sisters Donna (Ben) Miller, Della (John) Hieleman, Debbie (Martin)Gerdes, Step-father Louis Smith, Step-sister Cindy (Mark) Bastin, Step-brother Greg (Connie) Smith, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Paul George Kemen & Shirley Kemen Smith (nee Mueller). Paul served in the Army as a Military Policeman stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War Era. Arrangements & services provided by Paul R.Young Funeral Home, Mt. Healthy. Instead of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity or The Freestore Foodbank. Due to current social confinements, funeral services will be private for the family. Interment at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 16 to May 18, 2020.
