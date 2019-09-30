|
|
Paul E. McMullen
Cincinnati - Paul E. McMullen husband of the late Estelle A. McMullen (nee Krumer) married for 55 years, beloved father of Kathy (the late Dan) Clark, Daniel T. (Elizabeth), Michael P., Patrick T. (Karen), and David L. McMullen, dear grandfather of Carly (Bobby), Erica (Brandon), Jacob, Shane (Cheyanne), Bo, Tristan, Kylee, Scotia, Nick, and Hayden, great-grandfather of Colton. Sept. 27, 2019. Age 87 years. Residence Pierce Twp. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Tues. Oct. 1, at 1 PM. Friends may visit on Tues. from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Memorials to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 30, 2019