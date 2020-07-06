1/
Paul Edwin Potter
Paul Edwin Potter, age 94, died July 4, 2020. He was the second son of Edwin F. and Mabel Y. Potter, was born August 30, 1925 in Springfield, Ohio. All but his very earliest years were spent in southwestern Ohio-first in Cincinnati and later in Clermont County-where he went to a two room school from grades 5 through eight. Paul served in the U.S. Army in World War II, finished as a Private First Class in the Philippines in May 1946. After World War II he studied geology at the University of Chicago, spent nine years with the Illinois Geological Survey in Urbana, Illinois, where he also obtained a second MS degree in statistics. Subsequently, he spent a year at Johns Hopkins University, seven at Indiana University followed by 19 at the University of Cincinnati. In 1992 Paul retired from the University as Professor Emeritus and moved to Brazil to teach for seven years, but returned in 2001. Throughout his career Paul has done both research and teaching and in the process has studied geology mostly in the Eastern United States, Mexico, and across South America, especially in Brazil. Over his lifetime he has helped coauthor several books and many research papers, so he was well known not only in North America but widely abroad. The service will be held in the gazebo at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 686 Mt. Moriah Dr., Withamsville, on Thursday, July 9th at 10 am with full military honors. Memorials may be directed to the Dr. Paul Edwin Potter Geology Fund at www.gcfdn.org/Giving/Donate/Online. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
