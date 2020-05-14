Paul Francis Siefert
Paul Francis Siefert, Sr.

Colerain Township - age 77, passed away Apr 29, 2020 of the Covid Virus. Born Dec 8, 1942 to John & Loretta (Munchel) Siefert in Cinti, OH. He graduated from Roger Bacon High school in 1961. He married Elizabeth Kempe on Sept 28, 1963. Paul had a long career as a sprinkler fitter. He later joined General Electric in their maintenance department. Paul loved sports, both participating and spectating. He was an avid, lifelong trap shooter. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating with family. He was passionate about Cincinnati sports as an inaugural Bengals season ticket holder and following the Reds closely. Family was a primary focus for Paul. He enjoyed celebrations with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed time with his cousins and their time together sharing memories. He was not above playing jokes on others. Paul is survived by: his wife, Elizabeth "Liz" Siefert of 56 years; his children, Mike (Pamela) Siefert, Carol (Jerry) Downing, Paul Siefert Jr., Karen Siefert and David Siefert; grandchildren, Lindsay (Jerrold) Sherman, Tony Siefert, Matt Downing, David Siefert II, Joe Siefert, Holly Siefert, and Casey Siefert; four great granddaughters, Theresa, Jaclyn, Gabrielle and Katherine. He is also survived by his sister, JoAnn Zureick and brother, Bob (Lelia) Siefert, brothers in law Carl Beinke and Ted Tegenkamp, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials can be made to Corpus Christi Food Pantry 2014 Springdale Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45231 and Hospice of Southwest Ohio 7625 Camargo Rd Suite 200 Cincinnati OH 45243. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be held later this year. Walker Funeral Home assisting the family.




