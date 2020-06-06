Paul G. Fenner
Paul G Fenner

Colerain Twp - "Coach" Paul Fenner beloved husband of the late Rosalyn (nee Melton) Fenner. Devoted father of David (Karen) Fenner, Gina (Randy) Robbins and Jeff Fenner. Grandpa of Joshua (Heidi), Nicholas, Roman, and Paige Fenner, Ryan and Brittany Robbins. Great grandpa of Tristan Fenner and Rosalyn Robbins. Coach Fenner passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, age 86. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Road on Tuesday (June 9) from 9:30 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. Social distancing will be practiced for the visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
JUN
9
Service
11:00 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
