B.J. Meyer Sons Overlook Memorial Center
4841 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-0117
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. James Episcopal Church
3207 Montana Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Episcopal Church
3207 Montana Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
Green Township - Beloved husband of Carol A. Maus (Nee Dulin) and the late Hildreth F. Parker Maus and Lois Mae Maus (Nee Faulkner). Loving father of Cheryl Bartholomew, Joan (Andy) Remlinger, Rob RodenParker, Doug (Amy) Roden, Greg and Steve (Laura) Parker. Devoted grandfather of 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 88 years of age. Visitation at St. James Episcopal Church on SATURDAY from 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 3207 Montana Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211 or to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
