Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
2900 W. Galbraith
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
2900 W. Galbraith
View Map
Paul H. Rauf Obituary
Paul H. Rauf

Colerain Twp. - Paul H. Rauf, beloved husband for 64 years of Shirley (nee Johnston) Rauf. Devoted father of Paul C. (Terri) Rauf, Nancy R. (Steve) Dragan and Thomas J. (Vickie) Rauf. Loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Dear brother of June Buehler and the late Rita Owen. Paul passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 84. Visitation at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith on Monday (April 15) from 10am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ann Church. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 13, 2019
