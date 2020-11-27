Paul H. Ward



Cincinnati - Paul H. Ward beloved husband of 70 years of Jo Ann T. (nee Turpen) Ward, devoted father of Joseph Ward (Deborah) Julia Ward and Anne Blazic (Martin), loving grandfather of Christopher Ward (Rachel), Stefanie Johns, David Blazic (Sarah), Andrew Blazic, Jennifer Blazic and great grandfather of Violet Johns, Penny Johns and Vera Ward. November 22, 2020. Age 95 years. Paul was an active member of the Westwood United Methodist Church and the Cheviot-Westwood Kiwanis Club. He was on the Board at the Railway Museum of Greater Cincinnati. For 25 years, he played in the Westside Community Band. Paul enjoyed volunteering at the Cincinnati Zoo, traveling the world and playing bridge. Services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cincinnati Zoo or to Westwood United Methodust Church - Music Fund. Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store