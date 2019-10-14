|
|
Paul Hanneken
Cincinnati - Hanneken, Paul A, devoted husband of 65 years to Mary Kathleen "Kathy" (nee Isphording) Hanneken, loving father of Bob (Lisa Garofalo) Hanneken, Mark (Marci) Hanneken, Kim (Dave) Robben, Amy (Tom) Swink, cherished grandfather of Emily (Cory) Sims, Nicholas, Abby Hanneken, Matthew, Stephen Robben, Graham, Ethan Swink, dear brother of Rose Mary O'Brien, Sr Paul Ann Hanneken S.N.D, Sr Mary Paulla Hanneken S.N.D., and the late Arthur Hanneken. Passed away October 12, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233, from 9:30 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Our Lady of Victory Parish or United Cerebral Palsy, 1825 K St NW Suite 600, Washington, DC, 20006. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019