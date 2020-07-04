Paul Heidel
New Richmond - Paul N. Heidel, 99, of the Veteran's Home in Georgetown and a 50-year resident of New Richmond, Ohio passed away on July 2, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati East
. He was born on December 15, 1920 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Charles and Clara Heidel. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Dolores Heidel (nee Haufler), son, Robert John Heidel, and daughter, Lisa Heidel. He is survived by his children, Timothy Heidel, Thomas Heidel (Carol), Theresa Gegenheimer (Stewart), Sue Heidel; grandson, Andrew Heidel (Laura); and brother, Charles Heidel, Jr. Paul proudly served in the 35th infantry division of the US Army in World War II (Patton's Army, as he would tell you). He earned a bronze star in the Battle of Mortain and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was an avid outdoors man who loved to hunt, fish, hike, and garden, and took up kayaking in his 80's. He was a collector of EVERYTHING and could fix anything with duct tape. Friends and family are invited to a visitation at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, Amelia on Wednesday, July 8th from 9:30 - 10:30am. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Bernadette Church on Wednesday at 11:00am. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor and/or The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.