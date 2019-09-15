|
Paul Holtmeier
Cincinnati - Holtmeier, Paul, devoted husband of 58 years to Helen (nee Rolfes) Holtmeier, loving father of Paul (Linda), Tony (Pam), Robert Holtmeier (Vikki Ketteman), Mary (Jeff) Tendam, Steven Holtmeier (Lara Wohlfrom), Linda (Dan) Fern, Dave (Katrina) Holtmeier, and cherished grandfather of 11. Dear brother of Joyce Janszen. Passed away September 13, 2019 at the age of 80. Visitation Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Teresa of Avila Church 1175 Overlook Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 9 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Teresa Memorial Fund. www.meyergeiser.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019