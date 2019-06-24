|
Paul J. LaHue
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Jean E. LaHue (nee Beigel) and the late Rita A. LaHue (nee Stout). Loving father of Dale J. (Pamela S.) LaHue. Cherished grandfather of Michelle S. (Tyler) LaHue-Allgeyer. Dear brother of Orville LaHue Jr. and the late John, Norman and Weldon LaHue. Loving step father of Sharon Simons, Debbie Wickelhaus and Connie Neuhausser-Kaufhold. Also survived by loving extended family and many friends. Paul served in WWII in China-Burma-India with the 14th Army Air Force; he was a past Master of the Lafayette Masonic Lodge #483, a member of the Scottish Rite, and Syrian Shrine Oriental Band. Saturday June 22, 2019. Age 96 years. Visitation 10 am to 11:30 am Wednesday June 26th, followed by an 11:30 am F&AM Masonic Service, Scottish Rite Ring Ceremony and Funeral Service, all at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the - Cincinnati. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 24, 2019