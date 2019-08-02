|
|
Paul Janutolo
Cincinnati - Paul E. Janutolo - Loving husband of Belvia Jean Janutolo for 69 years; devoted father of Judy (Wendell) Miracle, Jeff (Kim) Janutolo, Martin Janutolo, Joseph Janutolo, and Troy (Shana) Janutolo; beloved grandfather of many; and cherished brother of Philip Janutolo. Passed away July 31, 2019 at the age of 87. Paul worked for Formica where he retired after 44 years of service. He was an outdoorsman with a passion for fishing and hunting. Paul was a member of the Columbia #44 Masonic Lodge. He will be missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) 7345 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Interment at Paris Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the , www.kidney.org/support. Condolences may be shared at paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2019