Paul Lloyd Hughes

Paul Lloyd Hughes, age 90, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee' Linder) Hughes, Dad of Lloyd (Lisa) Hughes, Grandpa of Chris (Tara) and Kyle Hughes, Great Grandpa of Caleb and Chloe Hughes, and Brother of Howard L. Hughes. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Roy Dee and Marie Hughes, his son, Ronald Allen Hughes, a great-grandson Cameron Hughes, two brothers, Roy and Ernest G. Hughes and a sister Rose Marie Lapthorn. Mr. Hughes proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corp. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 12 NOON at Craver Riggs Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Main St., Milford, OH 45150, where family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the hour of service. A Committal Service will follow at 1:30 PM at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 3227 Dixie Hwy., Erlanger, KY 41018. If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be directed in Paul's memory to the American Diabetes Associations at www.diabetes.org/diabetes/donation. Please share memories at craver-riggs.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Craver Riggs Funeral Home and Crematory
OCT
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Craver Riggs Funeral Home and Crematory
OCT
21
Committal
01:30 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3134
