|
|
Rabbi Paul M. Kaplan
Cincinnati - KAPLAN, Rabbi Paul M., age 72, passed away April 23, 2019, beloved husband of Andrea L. Kaplan, devoted father of Aaron Nathan Kaplan of Houston, TX & Sara Esther Kaplan of Corpus Christi, TX, dear brother of the late Leonard Jay Kaplan, also survived by many loving cousins and friends.
Services: Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Thursday, April 25, 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Plum Street Temple Historic Preservation Fund, or the . Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019