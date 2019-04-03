|
Paul McEnery, MD, MBA
Cincinnati - Paul Thomas McEnery, MD, a Cincinnati resident since 1967, died peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019, with his devoted wife, Charlotte, by his side. Paul was born September 26, 1938, in Oak Park, IL to Dr. Eugene and Eleanor McEnery. He graduated from Fenwick High School and the College of the Holy Cross, earning his MD from the Loyola Stritch School of Medicine. After serving a residency and fellowship in Pediatric Nephrology at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (CCHMC), he joined the hospital's faculty in 1971. He was named a Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 1988, becoming Professor Emeritus in 2001. He received an MBA from Xavier University in 1989. Paul served in numerous positions at CCHMC, where he developed and directed the hospital's dialysis unit for 14 years. He was a member or chairperson of numerous hospital and university committees, including Medical Director of the End Stage Renal Disease Program, Medical Director of the Performance Improvement and hospital activities concerned with the JCAHO accreditation and Medical Director of CCHMC clinical laboratories. He established and served as president of River Valley Pediatricians Inc., whose mission was to strengthen the economic well-being of community-based pediatric practices. He also helped establish Ohio Valley Primary Care Associates and Child Health Administrative Services. Author of 85 medical publications, Paul was active in several professional societies, including the American Society of Pediatric Nephrology and the Cincinnati Pediatric Society. He received the Cincinnati Pediatric Recognition Award, the Kidney Foundation of Cincinnati Reggie Brockman Award, the Ronald McDonald House Charities Lifetime Achievement Award ('02 & '07) and the College of the Holy Cross Alumnus "In Hoc Signo" Award. In addition to his professional medical activities, Paul worked tirelessly for the Ronald McDonald House of Cincinnati. One of its founders, he served as secretary of the board of directors from its inception until his death. Paul met his wife of 50 years, Charlotte Hoeb McEnery, while working at Children's. They shared a passion for world travel and adventure, which Paul photographed extensively. The McEnerys have been dedicated attendees of the Playhouse in the Park and the Cincinnati Symphony. He was an avid reader and golfer. Paul also was an active leader in his alumni groups. In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by his daughters, Christina DuMont, MD (Timothy), Jennifer Finn, MBA (Chris), Emily Moriarty, Esq. (Ryan), and grandchildren, Elle and Kat DuMont; C. Sydney, Samuel and Sean Finn; Finnegan, Tierney and Teagan Moriarty; also brothers Eugene T. McEnery, MD (Sistie) and Charles McEnery (Robin), plus sister-in-law Mary McEnery and brothers-in-law William Hoeb (Karen) and Robert Hoeb (Cindy). His parents and brothers John T. McEnery, MD and William T. McEnery (Beth) predeceased him. Visitation will be on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Bellarmine Chapel, 3801 St. Francis Xavier Way from 8:30 to 11:00 A.M. followed by mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati, 341 Erkenbrecher Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229 or the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019